FREMONT (CBS SF) — A man charged in two brutal sexual assaults has now been charged with a third count involving an elderly woman, police said Friday.

The suspect, 28-year-old Alexander Lomax of Hayward, already faces multiple charges of sexual assault, elder abuse and battery. Fremont Police said Lomax is suspected of sexually assaulting two women on Thursday.

Lomax is now charged in a May 5 sexual assault at a Safeway in the Hub Shopping Center at around 6 p.m. Police said the victim screamed at the attacker who then fled the store before police arrived. The victim later positively identified Lomax as her attacker, police said.

We are receiving a lot of questions about the race of the victims in these three cases. One victim is white and two are Asian. They are all elderly. He has no prior sex crime arrests/convictions, but we believe there may be more victims. — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) May 14, 2021

“I am deeply disturbed by the three sexual assault incidents that have recently occurred in our community,” said Fremont Mayor Lily Mei in a prepared statement. “This act of violence is unacceptable, and we must stand together united with zero tolerance for sexual harassment and violence in our community. I implore our District Attorney to prioritize this case and see that the suspect is held accountable for these atrocious crimes.”

Lomax was booked at Santa Rita Jail on charges of rape, kidnapping with the intent to commit sodomy, assault with the intent to commit rape, sexual battery by restraint, false imprisonment, and assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury.

“As a police chief and as a woman, I am completely horrified by this crime,” said Fremont Police Chief Kimberly Petersen in a statement. “My thoughts are with the victims during this incredibly difficult time. I can assure the public that this case is the Department’s highest priority and we are working diligently with the District Attorney to keep this offender in custody. I have also dedicated the necessary resources to investigate whether we have more victims in our community, and we will ensure that all will be provided with victim support services.”

The assault with intent to commit sodomy charge is no bail, which means Lomax will be held until arraignment.

Any additional victims or witnesses are encouraged to contact Detective David Rodriguez at 510-790-6900 or drodriguez@fremont.gov.