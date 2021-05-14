KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

ART: AN AWESOME DEBUT

Now Showing – May 31st

Artist & photographer Arianna Tamaddon is featured in her first solo art show and you are invited. View her inspiring work at Art Ventures Gallery (888 Santa Cruz Avenue) in Menlo Park in a show titled Covet: Trophies in an Age of Artifice.

In Arianna’s words: “What I love most about this series is its ability to culminate a wide range of subject matter into a single, unifying theme of modern womanhood.”

A reception for Arianna takes place Saturday at 3:00 pm. Bravo Arianna. I am a fan.

ariannavisuals.com/news

FUNDRAISER: NATIONAL TEEN BOARD

Sunday at 5pm

This weekend non-profit Beyond Differences launches a national Teen Board with the aim of ensuring that no teenager anywhere ever feels isolated or alone again. The teen board comprised of the brightest and best from across the country will lead this impressive effort. Inspired by Lilli Rachel Smith – this local organization was launched 15 years ago after Lilli’s tragic passing. She continues to inspire all these years later, her big heart drawing others to the cause, ending teen isolation. The annual Beyond Differences gala will be a virtual one.

beyonddifferences.org

OPENING: AQUARIUM OF THE BAY

Everyone’s favorite Bay Area aquarium is open once again, celebrating 25 years and inviting you back for the deepwater aquarium fun. Home to 24,000 animals and over 200 species: bat rays, sharks, ocean otters & more in its 750,000-gallon classic clear acrylic saltwater tunnels. Located at San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf, reservations are required. It’s good family fun with learning opportunities to boot. Check the website for opening hours.

aquariumofthebay.org

MOVIE: 616 WILFORD LANE

Streams from Tuesday

Bay Area entertainment reporter-turned-film maker Mark S. Allen is behind 616 Wilford Lane where a young family’s new home becomes a nightmare. The movie is set in NorCal, you may recognize many of the backdrop locations. It’s full of angst and upset, coupled with thrills & spooky spills. Not a film for the kids. Will be streamed on various platforms from Tuesday. Congrats Mark on your directorial debut.

horrorfuel.com/2021/05/01/terror-strikes-at-616-wilford-lane-this-may/

COMEDY: BLACK LAUGHS MATTER

Saturday 7:30 pm

Go on treat yourself to some laughs as this weekly laugh fest brings us the best in Black humor.

Lake Merritt | 550 El Embarcadero, Oakland.

Cost: $10

queerinoakland.com/listing/black-laughs-matter-virtual-comedy-show/

MUSIC: ROCK N’ ROLL HALL OF FAME

Nominations IN

The latest nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have been announced and as ever the list is impressive. The Foo Fighters are on the nomination list, giving frontman his second HOF induction. Other nominees: Tina Turner, Carole King, The GoGo’s, Jay Z and many more. Check the site for more.

rockhall.com/class-2021-inductees

TV: PRIDE

The Fx network is your PRIDE viewing station. Seven renowned LGBTQ+ directors explore heroic and heartbreaking stories that define us as a nation. The limited series spans the FBI surveillance of homosexuals during the 1950s Lavender Scare to the “Culture Wars” of the 1990s and beyond, exploring the queer legacy of the Civil Rights movement and the battle over marriage equality. The series kicks off from today.

fxnetworks.com/shows/pride

TV : ROYAL WATCH

Friday 8pm

The Queen Carries On: A Gayle King Special, the CBS television event will center around the 95-year-old monarch’s life and even focus on the passing of her husband, Prince Philip. The broadcast special will look at “her life through the eyes of people who have grown up with her, been honored by her and reported on her for decades,” including Lady Anne Glenconner (Her Majesty’s maid of honor), Sir Paul McCartney, royal commentator Wesley Kerr, historian Amanda Foreman and even former president Barack Obama.

cbsnews.com/video/gayle-king-explores-the-extraordinary-life-and-reign-of-queen-elizabeth-ii/

TICKETS: BOOK NOW

August

San Francisco’s Mint is the venue for a season of Classical Summer concerts. It kicks off with Vivaldi to be enjoyed by one and all in a beautiful, safe place. More info here.

feverup.com/m/98184

Hooray to no masks outdoors – get out there and enjoy. It’s time. Get vaccinated. Live again.

Please email me: liamsf@aol.com

Follow me on social : @liammayclem