MENDOCINO COUNTY (CBS SF) – Authorities in Mendocino County are searching for a suspect deemed armed and dangerous, after he became involved in a shootout with deputies following a residential burglary Wednesday night.

According to the Mendocino County sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the 3000 block of Cameron Road in the coastal community of Elk after the homeowner spotted the suspect on a security camera. The homeowner was away from home at the time.

When deputies arrived, they found the suspect and engaged in a short foot pursuit when the suspect opened fire at one of the deputies. That deputy returned fire at the suspect.

No one was injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

Multiple law enforcement agencies searched the area for several hours, but were not able to find the suspect.

The sheriff’s office said Thursday that the search was ongoing and that they believe he is traveling by foot.

Deputies believe the may also be connected to several incidents of vandalism and burglaries in Ukiah back in February and another burglary in Elk last month.

The suspect is described as a man standing 5’10” tall, weighing about 165-180 pounds and having a red beard.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 707-463-4086 or 911 if it’s an emergency.