SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are offering a $75,000 reward in the 2016 fatal shooting of a homeless couple in the city’s Mission District and have released a suspect sketch.
Lindsay Elaine McCollum, 27, and Eddie Wayne Tate, 51, were shot on the evening of December 16, 2016, while they were inside a wooden box used as living quarters on the northwest corner of 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue, according to San Francisco police.
Police offered the reward to anyone providing information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible. Anyone with information was urged to contact Sergeant Mark Hutchings #904 of the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail at
1-415-553-7976. Anonymous tipsters can call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or by sending a text message to Text-A-Tip (TIP411). Begin the text message with SFPD.