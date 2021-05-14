MONTEREY (BCN) — The U.S. Coast Guard is responding Friday morning to a fire on a container ship several miles off the Monterey Bay coast.
The fire was reported on the NYK Delphinus, which was bound for the Port of Oakland.
According to reports, there were no injuries aboard the vessel, which has a crew of 24. A U.S. Coast Guard ship was still en route as of shortly after noon, but a tug boat on scene.
The ship is currently located about 46 miles southwest of Point Lobos, according to reports.
No other details about the fire were immediately available from the Coast Guard.
