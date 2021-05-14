BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens’ rookie offensive guard Ben Cleveland wasted no time impressing fans and NFL writers alike upon being drafted. That’s mostly due to his 6’6, 343-pound stature – and long beard to boot. Now, the third-round draft pick has caught the attention of WWE’s “Monster Among Men,” Braun Strowman, who believes the two could be related.

Strowman, who stands at 6’8 and 385 pounds — and also sports the long, messy beard — tweeted to Cleveland on Friday suggesting their likeness may mean they share blood.

“You fam?” the former WWE Universal Champion asked of the third-round draft pick.

Could it be possible that Cleveland and Strowman, whose real name is Adam Scherr and is a decorated former Strongman competitor, are distant cousins? Cleveland was asked about the amusing tweet as Ravens’ rookie minicamp got underway Friday.

“I literally just seen it in the locker room after practice. I couldn’t really think of anything to say back to it right now. It definitely was kind of cool because I’ve followed him for a long time,” the Georgia standout told reporters. “Obviously we look alike and I’m sure we’d have a lot of things in common, but I was kind of shocked when I’d seen that.”

"It definitely was cool. I've followed him for a long time…. Obviously we look alike, I'm sure we'd have a lot of things in common."

@BenCleveland74 on @BraunStrowman tweeting at him today pic.twitter.com/gagKSjw2tk — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 14, 2021

Eventually he did come up with a response, wondering if perhaps the two are twins separated at birth.

We got separated somewhere around birth I’m pretty sure https://t.co/qrAHUT5n44 — Big Country (@BenCleveland74) May 14, 2021

Now it seems a family reunion sure to delight Ravens and wrestling fans in Baltimore will most certainly happen. Strowman quickly responded to Cleveland’s post requesting a celebration involving beers and, what else? Crabcakes, of course, at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood.

Beers and crab cakes at @JimmysSeafood next time I’m in Baltimore!!!! #FamilyReunion lol — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) May 14, 2021

Cleveland immediately accepted Strowman’s offer, tweeting back, “You just say when and I’ll meet you there.”

And, naturally, Jimmy’s was thrilled to suddenly be thrust into the spotlight. “The Monster Among Men & Big Country at The Famous? We’re gonna need a bigger boat,” the restaurant tweeted.

The Monster Among Men & Big Country at The Famous? We’re gonna need a bigger boat. https://t.co/tlFgC1osJx — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) May 14, 2021

In the meantime, the WWE has other ideas for the two. How about a tag team that could unleash a frightening load of fury in the company’s tag team division?

It remains to be seen when these two behemoths will get together for their family crabcake feast, but Jimmy’s may need to stock up on lump crab meat as it will surely take several trays to fill those two bellies up. And if they become hangry, we may have ourselves an impromptu match that any WWE fan will want to witness.