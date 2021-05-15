STOCKTON (CBS SF) — Firefighters battled a five-alarm fire at an abandoned theater in Stockton early Friday morning.
Fire crews responded to the scene around 5:15 a.m. and found flames shooting from the back of the old Stockton Empire/Royal Theatre at 1825 Pacific Avenue on Stockton's Miracle Mile.
According to Stockton deputy fire chief Shannon Lewis, there were no reported injuries reported at the scene.
"There was heavy damage to the theater," Lewis said. "The roof collapsed into it."
Lewis said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The art deco theater first opened in June, 1945. The building had most recently been used as a coffee shop but has been abandoned for the past few years.
It has been the site of several fires ever since being abandoned, including three that happened in the summer of 2018.
