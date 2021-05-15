SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the killing of a man Friday evening in the Excelsior District of San Francisco, police said Saturday.
Shortly after 6:30 p.m., officers from the Ingleside police station responded to Vienna Street and Persia Avenue regarding a shooting.READ MORE: 2 Killed in Separate Shootings Saturday in San Francisco Potrero Hill Neighborhood
Upon arrival, officers located an man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead, police said.READ MORE: Saturday Shooting in Sunnyvale Kills 1; Police Arrest Suspect
After an investigation, police arrested a 17-year-old boy, who was admitted to the Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of murder, according to police.MORE NEWS: Historic Stockton Theater Heavily Damaged in 5-Alarm Blaze Friday Morning
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed