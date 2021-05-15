SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — Police in Sunnyvale said officers arrested a 32-year-old man accused of fatally gunning down a victim along Tasman Drive on Saturday morning.

Around 10:20 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Tasman Drive, where they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Witnesses at the scene told officers they heard multiple gunshots as the victim was running from the area.

Officers were able to identify the suspect as Natig Manashirov, 31, of Sunnyvale. After locating Manashirov, officers arrested him on suspicion of murder.

Police did not provide a motive for the shooting and the murder remains under investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Det. Matthew Hutchison or Det. Corinne Abernathy with the Sunnyvale’s Department of Public Safety y at (408) 730-7100.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed