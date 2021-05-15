MONTEREY (BCN/CBS SF) — A container ship off the coast of Monterey had an engine fire early Friday, but no injuries have been reported as a result of the blaze, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The fire was reported early Friday morning on the NYK Delphinus, which was bound for the Port of Oakland.READ MORE: Oakland Resumes 'Bulky Block Party' Trash Disposal Events To Stem Illegal Dumping
There were 24 crew members aboard the ship, authorities said. The Coast Guard sent a boat and two helicopter crews to the area. The aircrew arrived on scene shortly before 9:30 a.m. and transferred a dewatering pump to the Delphinus crew.
Resolve Marine, a maritime emergency response company, contracted five tugboats to assist the NYK Delphinus.
The U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Southwest Twitter account posted photos and information shortly after noon
#BREAKING #USCG, State of California, and @resolvemarine are responding to reports of fire aboard a container ship approximately 50 miles west of Monterey. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/fNCKnQ6aAhREAD MORE: Free Dental Clinic for Uninsured In Contra Costa County Opening Next Month
— USCGPacificSouthwest (@USCGPacificSW) May 14, 2021
The Coast Guard, the state of California and Resolve Marine established a unified command for the response, with a focus on “the safety and well-being of the crew, controlling the fire, and mitigating pollution,” the Coast Guard said in a news release.
No other details about the fire were immediately released.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Fremont Sexual Assault Suspect Now Charged in 3rd Case; Additional Victims Sought
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.