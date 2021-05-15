MONTEREY (BCN/CBS SF) — A container ship off the coast of Monterey had an engine fire early Friday, but no injuries have been reported as a result of the blaze, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The fire was reported early Friday morning on the NYK Delphinus, which was bound for the Port of Oakland.

There were 24 crew members aboard the ship, authorities said. The Coast Guard sent a boat and two helicopter crews to the area. The aircrew arrived on scene shortly before 9:30 a.m. and transferred a dewatering pump to the Delphinus crew.

Resolve Marine, a maritime emergency response company, contracted five tugboats to assist the NYK Delphinus.

The U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Southwest Twitter account posted photos and information shortly after noon

The Coast Guard, the state of California and Resolve Marine established a unified command for the response, with a focus on “the safety and well-being of the crew, controlling the fire, and mitigating pollution,” the Coast Guard said in a news release.

No other details about the fire were immediately released.

