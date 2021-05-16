TUOLOMNE (CBS SF/AP) — Dive crews will be returning to the churning waters of the Gods Bath Swimming Hole Saturday to search for the body of a victim who drowned Friday along with two companions.

The Tuolomne County Sheriff’s Office said a woman and another person were pulled from the waters on Friday and were pronounced dead at the scene.

“When Fire, Medics, and Deputies arrived on scene, they were able to confirm three drowning victims,” the sheriff posted on his agency’s Facebook page.

On Saturday morning, the department posted a followup — “After talking with witnesses and family members on scene, we have determined that two men have drowned…We want to extend our sincere condolences to the victims’ loved ones.”

The search for the third victim as suspended “due to nightfall and visibility issues” late Friday.

The sheriff’s office said its search and rescue team, a dive team and a California Highway Patrol helicopter are all assisting in the search.

The swimming hole is a deep basin near a waterfall at the Clavey River in the Stanislaus National Forest, northeast of Yosemite National Park.

The popular but rugged swimming hole is surrounded by boulders and ledges. Swimmers can jump off them into the basin.

People posting on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook site said the river area has fast-moving and freezing currents this time of year.