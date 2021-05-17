EL CERRITO (CBS SF) — Three suspects have been arrested in a series of recent thefts of catalytic converters in El Cerrito, police said Monday.
El Cerrito police said officers arrested the suspects early Monday morning. They are believed to be responsible for catalytic converter thefts in the area of 10900 San Pablo Ave.
During Monday's arrest, officers found four catalytic converters believed stolen within the last day or two, police said.
Thieves are able to saw off catalytic converters from under a vehicle and flee within minutes. The converters contain expensive precious metals like platinum, palladium, and rhodium, which can be sold to scrap yards.
Police said investigators were trying to reunite people with their stolen catalytic converters, and anyone who had their stolen recently was urged to contact El Cerrito Police Department at (510) 215-4400 during business hours.