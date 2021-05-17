ANTIOCH (BCN) — Police in Antioch are looking for a man seen early Sunday on surveillance video stealing items from a truck parked near Reseda Way and Silverado Drive.
Antioch police are warning residents to be on the lookout for the thief, seen in images police released in a Facebook post. The man and a vehicle used in the theft were recorded on video at 6:50 a.m.
Police urge anyone with information about this theft to call the Antioch Police Department’s Dispatch Center at (925) 778-2441 or to text an anonymous tip to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword ANTIOCH in the text.
