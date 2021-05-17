CLOVERDALE (CBS SF) — Sonoma County Cal Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire in Cloverdale Monday afternoon, according to authorities.
The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit Twitter account posted about the 1/2-acre vegetation fire — dubbed the Dutcher Fire by Cal Fire — near the 24000 block of Dutcher Creek Road in Cloverdale.READ MORE: Santa Clara Beats Florida State In Penalty Kick Shootout at NCAA Women's Soccer Championship
MORE NEWS: Weekend Oakland Sideshow Enforcement Leads to 8 Arrests, 2 Dozen Towed Vehicles
#DutcherFire – CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is at scene of a 1/2 acre vegetation fire near the 24000 block of Dutcher Creek Road in Cloverdale. If traveling in the area use caution. No evacuations issued at this time. pic.twitter.com/6EjMVKHBJyREAD MORE: Man Fatally Shot In San Francisco's Excelsior Identified As 31-Year-Old; Teen Arrested In Case
— CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) May 17, 2021
People traveling in the area are advised to use caution. So far, no evacuation orders have been issued.