CLOVERDALE (CBS SF) — Sonoma County Cal Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire in Cloverdale Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit Twitter account posted about the 1/2-acre vegetation fire — dubbed the Dutcher Fire by Cal Fire — near the 24000 block of Dutcher Creek Road in Cloverdale.

People traveling in the area are advised to use caution. So far, no evacuation orders have been issued.