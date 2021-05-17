ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) – Police in Rohnert Park are searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank branch on Monday afternoon.
According to the city's Department of Public Safety, the suspect entered the WestAmerica Bank at 300 Rohnert Park Expressway around 12:50 p.m. and told a teller he was robbing the bank
During the incident the suspect had his hands in his jacket, giving the impression he had a weapon, police said. The teller gave him an undisclosed amount of money.
Police said the suspect was last seen leaving the bank through the main doors, headed northbound on foot towards City Center Drive and Padre Town Center.
Officers arrived at the bank branch within minutes, but have not been able to find the suspect Monday afternoon. The suspect is described as a man wearing a black knitted cap and sunglasses. He was also wearing a camouflage jacket with a black orange liner over a black shirt or sweatshirt.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Justin Wax at 707-584-2600.