SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two San Jose men — Gabriel Desantiago and Jesus Beltran-Guzman — have been arrested in the Sept. 15 drive-by shooting near a vigil for a traffic crash victim that left two dead and four others wounded, authorities announced Monday.

Investigators said that a crowd had gathered the evening of Sept. 15 for a memorial vigil for a man who died the previous night in a collision on Highway 101 in San Jose.

As the mourners walked near Eighth and Reed streets, a couple of blocks of San Jose State, a gunman opened fire. Two men were killed and four others were wounded. All of the victims were at or near the vigil.

After an extensive follow-up investigation, homicide detectives determined that Desantiago and Beltran-Guzman were suspects in the shooting

Detectives obtained arrest warrants. On Wednesday, the San José Police Department’s Covert Response Unit located and arrested Desantiago in Daly City. He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail for murder.

Beltran-Guzman was already in-custody on other charges.

The motive behind the shooting was not revealed on Monday. At the time of the shooting, law enforcement sources told the San Jose Mercury News that a gang rivalry was being investigated as a possible motive in the attack.

The deaths were the City’s 27th and 28th homicides of 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to Contact Lieutenant Miri #3860 or Detective Cuenca #3915 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283.