OAKLAND (CBS SF) — For a second straight weekend, deadly gun violence on Oakland streets has claimed the lives of two victims, authorities said.

Oakland Police desk officer Wesley Huynh said officers responded to reports of gunfire at 5:53 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Highland Avenue in the Highland Terrace neighborhood.

Arriving officers found two 17-year-old males lying in the roadway of East 26th Street, suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was declared dead at the scene. The second victim succumbed to his wounds at a local hospital.

Oakland police said a suspect was in custody in the shooting.

The deaths were the 50th and 51st homicides investigated by Oakland police this year. Last year at this time, according to the Oakland Tribune, police had investigated 24 homicides.

Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong vowed last week that he and his department were determined to halt the surge in gun violence that continued last weekend including two homicides and nearly a dozen shootings over a 36-hour span.

“Hearing the constant gunfire, many of you may feel hopeless, frustrated, and fearful,” Armstrong said in a news release. “As your chief, I refuse to give up! OPD needs your [local residents] help to reduce the violence in our city.”

Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering up to $10,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in each killing. Anyone with information may call police at 510-238-3821 or 510-238-7950 or Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.