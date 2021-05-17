OAKLAND (BCN/CBS SF) — Two young men were arrested Friday as suspects in the slaying of an Alameda man whose body was found last July, East Bay Regional Park District police said Monday.
The victim, 21-year-old Alameda resident Donald Stanifer, was found dead in July of last year in Huckleberry Botanic Regional Preserve in the Oakland hills, according to police and park officials..READ MORE: Santa Clara Wins NCAA Women's Soccer Championship, Topping FSU In Penalty Kick Shootout
Stanifer’s body was found on the side of a trail near the parking lot, police said.
Stanifer was last seen on the evening of July 5 near the College of Alameda at 555 Ralph Appezzato Memorial Parkway in Alameda, police said. He was reported missing two days later.READ MORE: Recent Burn Scars Vulnerable To Burn Again In Upcoming Wildfire Season, Cal Fire Warns
Authorities said the two suspects — 21-year-old Pittsburg resident Elijah Jordan-Brooks and 22-year-old Oakland resident Marquise Johnson-Simon — were arrested last week. They are expected to be charged with murder and accessory charges, respectively.
Stanifer graduated from Encinal Junior and Senior High School in Alameda, according to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money to find him.MORE NEWS: Oakland International Airport Eyes Expansion As Travel Begins Returns To Pre-Pandemic Levels
Police continue to investigate the slaying. Anyone with information can call the park district’s investigations unit at (510) 690-6521.