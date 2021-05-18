SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – Officials at the San Mateo County Fair said they are expanding the availability of tickets to the event next month, in response to the county reaching the least restrictive Yellow Tier.

The fair, which is scheduled from June 5-6 and June 9-13, is being billed as the largest fair to take place in California since the start of the pandemic.

“With the Yellow Tier comes the ability to welcome even more fair fans to the 2021 County Fair and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Dana Stoehr, CEO of the San Mateo County Event Center.

Along with offering additional tickets, the fair is dropping timed entry requirements into the event. While the fair is offering same-day ticket sales, attendees are still encouraged to buy tickets in advance.

Fair officials said the event would adhere to policies by the California Department of Public Health regarding masks. The state plans to continue requiring masks indoors and at crowded outdoor events through June 15.

While the pandemic led to the first canceled fair since World War II, the Event Center played a crucial role in the county’s response, first serving as a COVID-19 testing site and the site of a temporary overflow hospital.

Earlier this year, the center became a mass vaccination site, which has vaccinated more than 100,000 people.