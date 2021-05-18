COALINGA (CBS SF) — A 4.0 magnitude earthquake rumbled through the Central Valley near Coalinga Tuesday, jolting local residents but not causing any major damage.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the tremblor struck at 7:44 a.m. with an epicenter located between Coalinga and Huron.
The quake was not widely felt and there was no immediate word of any damage or injuries.
The area was near where the 1983 6.2 magnitude quake rocked the region, causing $10 million in property damage and injuring 94 people.
An eight-block downtown commercial area of Coalinga was almost destroyed.