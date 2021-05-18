SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — One person died and another is fighting for life after a hit-and-run crash outside Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco Tuesday evening.
The crash occurred around around 7 p.m. a few blocks from Civic Center at the intersection of Polk and Hayes streets.
When officers arrived they found two pedestrians who had been hit. One of those victims died at the scene. The other is in the hospital in critical condition.
Witnesses saw two cars involved and said one of the drivers fled the scene.