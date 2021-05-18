SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Authorities warned residents in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights Tuesday that a mountain lion was seen prowling the streets early that morning.
San Francisco Animal Care & Control (ACC) representatives said the office received word that a cougar was captured on a doorbell camera walking around Gavin Street after 3 a.m. Tuesday. Later, another neighbor reported seeing a mountain lion walking through Bernal Hills Park. Both calls noted that the lion did not show any aggressive behavior.
ACC agents responded to the area but did not find the lion.
The ACC asked that when residents see the mountain lion, they call the ACC emergency line at at (415) 554-9400.