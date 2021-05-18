REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man suspected of robbing a gas station in unincorporated Redwood City on Monday.
According to deputies, the suspect entered the Valley Market and Gas at 2303 Spring Street around 5:35 p.m. The suspect then simulated a firearm under his clothing and demanded cash from the register.
No additional details about the robbery were immediately available.
Deputies said the suspect is described as a male between 25-30 years old. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black shirt, black pants and a black beanie, along with a black and white face mask.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office at 650-363-4911. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling 1-800-547-2700.