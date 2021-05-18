COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man suspected of robbing a gas station in unincorporated Redwood City on Monday.

According to deputies, the suspect entered the Valley Market and Gas at 2303 Spring Street around 5:35 p.m. The suspect then simulated a firearm under his clothing and demanded cash from the register.

No additional details about the robbery were immediately available.

Surveillance photo of man suspected in gas station in unincorporated Redwood City on May 18, 2021. (San Mateo County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said the suspect is described as a male between 25-30 years old. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black shirt, black pants and a black beanie, along with a black and white face mask.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office at 650-363-4911. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling 1-800-547-2700.