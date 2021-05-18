OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 21st birthday celebration came to a tragic end early Tuesday on an Oakland freeway when a gunman riddled a party bus with bullets, leaving several celebrants wounded.

Authorities said the shooting took place after midnight Interstate 580 near the MacArthur Boulevard exit. The bus driver raced from the scene, seeking safe shelter and medical help at the Oakland police substation located at the former Eastmont mall.

The bus stood parked Monday morning in the police lot. At least 24 bullets holes were visible on its rear door. Another 12 or so were along its side and the windows shot out bearing witness to the ferocity of the attack.

Witnesses said several individuals on the bus were wounded. A coroner’s van was also parked at the scene and their were unconfirmed reports that one bus occupant had been killed, possibly a young woman from Stockton.

The investigation shut down lanes on 580 until nearly 3 a.m. as California Highway Patrol officers searched for clues.

Meanwhile, Oakland police officers were at 67th and Foothill also conducting an investigation related to the shooting.

No other details were immediately available.

Developing story, updates will follow.