OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 21st birthday celebration came to a tragic end early Tuesday on an Oakland freeway when a gunman targeted a party bus, riddling it with bullets, leaving two people dead and several celebrants wounded.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said one shooting victim had died at the scene and another died at Highland Hospital in Oakland where other wounded passengers were taken.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Art Montiel Montiel said the attack was not random but did not release a description of the shooter’s vehicle. The motive behind the attack was under investigation and the suspect or suspects in the shooting remained at large.

Authorities said the shooting took place at 12:19 a.m. on Interstate 580 at Seminary Avenue. The bus was reportedly returning to Oakland from San Francisco when the shooting occurred.

The driver raced from the scene, seeking safe shelter and medical help at the Oakland police substation located at the former Eastmont mall.

The bus stood parked Monday morning in the police lot. At least 24 bullets holes were visible on its rear door. Another 12 or so were along its side and the windows shot out bearing witness to the ferocity of the attack.

A body was loaded into a coroner’s van, possibly a young woman from Stockton. A family member said she was a mother of a 3-year-old child.

Other family members stood nearby, awaiting word on their loved ones.

The investigation shut down lanes on I-580 until nearly 3 a.m. as CHP officers searched for clues.

Meanwhile, Oakland police officers were at 67th and Foothill also conducting an investigation into a related shooting.

No other details on the second shooting were immediately available.

The party bus deaths were the 52nd and 53rd homicides of the year in Oakland, which had totaled 24 homicides at this same time last year.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP’s investigative tip line at (707) 917-4491.