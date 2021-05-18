OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 21st birthday celebration came to a tragic end early Tuesday on an Oakland freeway when a gunman targeted a party bus, riddling it with bullets, leaving one person dead and several celebrants wounded.

California High Patrol spokesman officer Art Montiel confirmed that at least one shooting victim had died and several others were taken to Highland Hospital for treatment. The suspects or suspects in the shooting remained at large.

He said the attack was not random, but did not release a description of the shooter’s vehicle. The motive behind the attack also remains under investigation.

Authorities said the shooting took place after midnight Interstate 580 near the MacArthur Boulevard exit. The bus was reportedly returning to Oakland from San Francisco when the shooting occurred.

The driver raced from the scene, seeking safe shelter and medical help at the Oakland police substation located at the former Eastmont mall.

The bus stood parked Monday morning in the police lot. At least 24 bullets holes were visible on its rear door. Another 12 or so were along its side and the windows shot out bearing witness to the ferocity of the attack.

A body was loaded into coroner’s van, possibly a young woman from Stockton. A family member said she was a mother of a 3-year-old child.

Concerned family members stood nearby, awaiting word on their loved ones.

The investigation shut down lanes on 580 until nearly 3 a.m. as California Highway Patrol officers searched for clues.

Meanwhile, Oakland police officers were at 67th and Foothill also conducting an investigation related to the shooting.

No other details were immediately available.