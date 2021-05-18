MONTEREY (CBS SF/BCN) — Police arrested a 37-year-old man Sunday who threatened to kill everyone inside a Monterey hair salon before barricading himself inside the establishment.

Monterey police responded to a 4:22 p.m. report of a robbery in progress at Supercuts at 488 Alvarado St., where the suspect had allegedly threatened employees and demanded money.

Shortly after officers arrived and surrounded the business, a patron of the salon ran out and said the suspect had threatened to “kill everyone” inside, police said.

Officers were able to evacuate all of the employees through the back door of the business and, after confirming the suspect was the only one inside, began negotiating with the suspect, later identified as Masimo Lopez, a Mountain Ranch resident.

Police said Lopez refused to exit and claimed he was armed. Officers could see inside the business, where Lopez kept his right hand inside his jacket pocket.

While Lopez was distracted, officers approached him from behind, subdued him with a Taser stun gun and took him into custody. Lopez was unarmed.

Police arrested Lopez on suspicion of attempted robbery, criminal threats and threatening a police officer.

