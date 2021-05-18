SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — The San Francisco Giants announced Tuesday that the team will stop requiring a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination to enter Oracle Park and sit in socially distanced sections of the park.

The change will take effect Friday, the team said in a statement. Fans that are sitting in sections of the ballpark that have been reserved for the fully vaccinated will still be required to show proof that they have completed their vaccination series.

Face coverings will still be required at all times when fans are not actively eating or drinking, even in fully vaccinated sections, according to the team.

Walk-up concession ordering is available at all concession stands throughout Oracle Park, but fans are encouraged to order food via the MLB Ballpark app to reduce face-to-face interactions.

Information on what fans can and cannot do at the ballpark can be found on the team’s website, on its safety page. Notes about transportation to and from Oracle Park can also be found on the website.

