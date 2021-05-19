SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man assaulted an Asian woman aboard a BART train in San Francisco Tuesday, leaving her with facial injuries.
BART police said the assault happened at approximately 8 a.m. on an East Bay-bound train between 16th Street and Civic Center stations.
The woman was approached by a male suspect who demanded her phone, police said. The woman refused and the man then struck her multiple times with his hands. He reportedly made off with some of the woman's possessions.
A friend of the woman provided images of her following the attack, showing a bruise and swelling around her left eye.
BART police said officers responded and searched the train, but no suspect has been identified and no arrest has been made. There was no indication a weapon was involved, police said.
Investigators were reviewing surveillance video from the train and stations.