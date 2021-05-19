COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
SAN LORENZO (CBS SF) — Alameda County sheriff’s deputies and several firefighters rushed inside a burning San Lorenzo home early Wednesday, rescuing two residents who were trapped and injured by the blaze.

Alameda County firefighters responded to 2:29 a.m. report of a residential fire on Brandini Ave. When they arrived, they found a home engulfed in flames at the rear of the structure.

Before the crews arrived, deputies had rushed into the burning backyard and pulled one of the residents out to safety. Firefighters then rescued a second resident.

The residents were transported to a local hospital with fire-related injuries. Two other people in the house and a pet were able to get out safely on their own.

While not saying the fire was suspicious in nature, arson investigators were on scene attempting to determine where the fire began and its source.