SAN LORENZO (CBS SF) — Alameda County sheriff’s deputies and several firefighters rushed inside a burning San Lorenzo home early Wednesday, rescuing two residents who were trapped and injured by the blaze.
Alameda County firefighters responded to 2:29 a.m. report of a residential fire on Brandini Ave. When they arrived, they found a home engulfed in flames at the rear of the structure.
Before the crews arrived, deputies had rushed into the burning backyard and pulled one of the residents out to safety. Firefighters then rescued a second resident.
At 2:29 AM, ACFD crews responded to a single-story dwelling on reports of a structure fire on Brandoni Ave in San Lorenzo. The fire was in the back of the structure. Two @ACSOSheriffs Deputies rescued one patient from a rear window and ACFD crews rescued a second patient… pic.twitter.com/BZsXhVpmq0
— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) May 19, 2021
The residents were transported to a local hospital with fire-related injuries. Two other people in the house and a pet were able to get out safely on their own.
While not saying the fire was suspicious in nature, arson investigators were on scene attempting to determine where the fire began and its source.