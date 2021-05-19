SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) — Animal control officers in San Francisco on Wednesday night were monitoring a mountain lion reported in a tree on Santa Marina Street near Mission Street, according to officials.

San Francisco Animal Care and Control tweeted about the sighting shortly after 10:30 p.m. regarding the animal on a street near Bernal Heights.

The mountain lion is in a tree on Santa Marina near Mission. Animal Control Officers are at the scene, monitoring the situation. California Fish & Wildlife is on the way to dart and remove. pic.twitter.com/wCBYalUAmn — SF Animal Care (@SFACC) May 20, 2021

The post said officers were monitoring the situation and awaiting the arrival of California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials.

The state officers are expected to tranquilize and remove the lion, San Francisco Animal Care said in a social media post about 10:30 p.m.

The mountain lion could be the same animal spotted in the city’s Portola and Bernal Heights neighborhoods on Tuesday morning.

Animal Control had posted warning signs on Tuesday, and on Wednesday morning advised residents that the lion might still be in the area.

Surveillance video initially caught the animal roaming Gaven Street in the city’s Portola District, around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to San Francisco Animal Care and Control officials.

Later Tuesday morning, an eyewitness reported seeing the mountain lion near Bernal Hill Park.