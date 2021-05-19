MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — A Mountain View police officer’s actions may have saved the life of a man involved in a fiery collision in a rescue captured on the officer’s body-worn camera.
Police posted a video of the May 13 incident from Officer Herbeck bodycam on Wednesday. The video shows Herbeck arriving at the solo crash site on Central Expressway at Ravendale Dr. and comes upon a car fully engulfed in flames.
As Herbeck runs toward the car, he sees a man lying in the middle of the road as cars drove past the crash scene.
Herbeck then jumps over the center divider and runs over to the man who said his legs were broken. Herbeck then managed to pull the victim off the roadway and onto the shoulder of the Central Expressway.
Mountain View police said the victim was a 39-year-old Arizona resident who was taken to the hospital for treatment and was expected to survive his injuries. Neither drug nor alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash, police said.
