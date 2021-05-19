COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The National Weather Service (NWS) warned residents along the San Francisco Bay Area coast of 50mph wind gusts coming Wednesday afternoon, which increases the threat of wildfires.

The NWS issued a wind advisory early Wednesday for 5 p.m. later that day, which will stay in effect until 5 a.m. the next day. The advisory, which focuses on San Francisco and North Bay counties, asks residents to secure loose outdoor structures and dispose of any debris that could be blown around.

The advisory comes as the Bay Area struggles with severe drought conditions. This spring, some areas like Marin and Sonoma Counties are seeing record lows in their local reservoirs.

The dry conditions concern local fire crews as the area is still recovering from the rash of wildfires last year that burnt hundreds of thousands of acres and left hundreds homeless.

