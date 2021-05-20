DANVILLE (CBS SF) — Danville officially has a new footbridge that pedestrians and cyclists can use to and from the Danville Town Green and the Riverwalk community.

The $900,000 project has been in the works for three years but the town council kicked off its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

Community members will now have access to downtown recreational activities without having to travel through three busy intersections, according to a press release from town officials. The route also shortens walking and biking distances by a half-mile through the downtown area.

The bridge is a part of the town’s promotion of healthy recreation in the Parks, Recreation and Arts Strategic Plan. The plan aims to improve active transportation, like biking and walking, in the community through trail systems.

Danville has several more projects in the works, including La Gonda Way Bridge and Iron Horse Trail Crossing improvements, a paved Diablo Road Trail and a town-wide bicycle master plan.

The new structure complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act, providing greater mobility access for places like the San Ramon Creek, the library, the community center and the Village Theatre and Art Gallery.

