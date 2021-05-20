TEL AVIV, Israel (CBS News) — The Israeli government said it had agreed to a cease-fire in its conflict with Hamas late Thursday after 11 days of violence that saw over 200 Palestinians and 12 Israelis killed in the worst fighting in the region in years.
The announcement came after a meeting of Israel’s security cabinet.
There had been increasing speculation by Israeli media outlets on Thursday that a cease-fire to end the deadly conflict with Hamas and other armed groups in the Gaza Strip could come within a day. But as the U.S. and others increased pressure on Israel to stop its devastating assault on the Palestinian enclave, the bombing continued, as did the steady stream of rocket fire at Israel.