SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Animal control officers in San Francisco captured a mountain lion they had cornered in a tree in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Overnight, the mountain lion was hit with a tranquilizer dart on Santa Maria St. near Mission St. After a few minutes, the cougar climbed down the tree and climbed up the front stairs of a house and became incapacitated on the home’s front porch.

“We allowed the drugs to take effect for approximately 15 minutes. At that point, we went up and assessed and the mountain lion was well sedated we applied hobbles which is mainly so that if the mountain lion starts to move around it won’t hurt itself and if for some reason if it took an unusually long time to get it to the zoo they would not have to re-anesthetized it before they can begin assessing it,” said California Department Fish and Wildlife Lt. James Ober.

Fish and Wildlife staffers then took it to the Oakland Zoo for observation and a check-up before it was to be released to the wild.

The mountain lion was believed to be the same one spotted in the city’s Portola and Bernal Heights neighborhoods on Tuesday morning.

The mountain lion is in a tree on Santa Marina near Mission. Animal Control Officers are at the scene, monitoring the situation. California Fish & Wildlife is on the way to dart and remove. pic.twitter.com/wCBYalUAmn READ MORE: UPDATE: Asian Woman Assaulted Aboard BART Train In San Francisco — SF Animal Care (@SFACC) May 20, 2021

Animal control officials said it was a younger male, probably weighing between 120 and 130 pounds.

Warning signs about the mountain lion were posted Tuesday, and on Wednesday morning advised residents that the lion might still be in the area.

Surveillance video initially caught the animal roaming Gaven Street in the city’s Portola District, around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to San Francisco Animal Care and Control officials.

Later Tuesday morning, an eyewitness reported seeing the mountain lion near Bernal Hill Park.