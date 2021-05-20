COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
NAPA (CBS SF) — Firefighters in Napa were battling a fire at a wine warehouse near Napa County Airport Thursday.

The fire was near the intersection of Devlin Rd. and Bronco Rd. about a block south of Airport Blvd. The area is also near the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Fire scanner traffic indicated the fire was at 645 Devlin Rd., which is a two-story wine storage and distribution center.

Smoke was visible in the area but no other threats have been identified, according to Napa County OES.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.