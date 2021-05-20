CINCINNATI (CBS SF/AP) — The San Francisco Giants keep showing the rest of the league they may be the real deal.

The team with the best record in the major leagues kept it rolling in a big way against Cincinnati Thursday, completing a four-game sweep of the Reds in a 19-4 dismantling at Great American Ballpark.

The 19 runs are the most scored by any team in a game this season in the majors.

19 runs is the most scored in a game this season 🤯 pic.twitter.com/VSXcDOmXNK — MLB (@MLB) May 20, 2021

The Giants’ offensive outburst was highlighted by a grand slam from center fielder Steven Duggar, his first-ever four-bagger. Duggar’s 427-foot blast came during a nine-run third inning that propelled the Giants to a 10-0 lead.

First baseman Darin Ruf had four hits in the game including a two-run homer, and was just a triple short of hitting for the cycle. Shortstop Brandon Crawford hit another home run of his own, a three-run shot in the fifth inning which now gives him 11 on the year, the most on the team.

San Francisco outscored Cincinnati 33-9 in the series and extended its winning streak to five. The NL West-leading Giants, who have the best record in the major leagues at 28-16 after a 6-2 trip, set season highs for runs and hits (16).

Johnny Cueto (3-1) gave up one run and five hits in five innings against his former team, exiting after 89 pitches with a 14-1 lead.

Tyler Mahle (2-2) allowed seven runs, seven hits and two walks in two innings, raising his ERA from 2.93 to 4.20,

Mahle allowed the first six batters of the third inning to reach on two walks and four singles as the Giants scored three runs for a 4-0 lead. Michael Feliz relieved, and Duggar hit a full-count fastball on the seventh pitch of the at-bat 427 feet to center.

The Giants tagged Feliz and three other Reds pitchers for 11 earned runs among them. By the eighth inning, Cincinnati effectively threw in the towel, with infielders Alex Blandino and Max Schrock splitting the last two innings on the mound.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.