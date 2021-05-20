SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) – A police standoff that stretched deep into the night, and at one point led to officers opening fire on a suspect, ended late Wednesday with the suspect surrendering.

According to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, officers were called to the 400 block of Pala Avenue near Sutter Avenue around 3:20 p.m. on reports of a felony domestic battery of an elder.

Police said they were able to get the elderly woman out of the house along with another person, but the suspect holed himself inside the home and was spotted with a gun. Negotiators were brought to the scene and several neighboring residences were evacuated.

On Wednesday evening, the suspect came out of the house with a gun. Police said the suspect held the weapon in a threatening manner and officers opened fire on the suspect. The suspect then walked back into the house and negotiations continued.

Shortly before 11 p.m., the suspect surrendered to authorities. As of late Wednesday night, the suspect’s name has not been released.

The elderly victim was treated at the hospital for her injuries. Meanwhile, the other person who was brought out of the home before the standoff was not injured.

Police remained on scene late Wednesday night.