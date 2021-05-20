SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose released images of a suspect vehicle that hit and killed a man that had fallen off an electric unicycle earlier this month, and are looking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle.
The incident happened on May 4 at about 9:55 p.m. along the 1500 block of Kooser Road. San Jose police said a man was riding the e-unicycle eastbound on Kooser when he fell down and was immediately struck by an unknown vehicle which did not stop.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police on Thursday released video surveillance video of the car believed to be involved, a smaller white SUV with a thin black stripe along the side. The vehicle is believed to be a BMW or Mercedes, police said.
It was the 16th fatal traffic collision and 17th victim of 2021, police said.
Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Malvido #4206 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.