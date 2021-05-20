ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Police in Antioch on Thursday asked for the public’s help finding Michael Dwayne Fritz, an “armed and dangerous” suspect in the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old girl killed inside a home last week.
Police said in a social media post that the 19-year-old Fritz has been identified as the suspect who shot and killed 12-year-old K'Lea Davis on May 12 in Antioch.
Police responded to the 1200 block of Oak Haven Way after a 7 p.m. report of a shooting and found the young girl in an upstairs bedroom with at least one gunshot wound, along with evidence indicating she was shot while in the house.
Officers and paramedics provided medical care, but the girl died from her injuries at the scene.
Police said a warrant has been issued to arrest Fritz in the case. Authorities believe that Fritz may have cut his hair since the photographs of the suspect provided by police were taken.
Antioch police said the public should considered Fritz to be armed and dangerous and should not approach him.
Anyone who sees the suspect or knows his location is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Antioch Police Dispatch center at (925)778-2441. Anonymous tips or information about this – or any other incident – can be sent via text to 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword ANTIOCH.
Additional inquiries or information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective Bledsoe at (925) 779-6884 or by emailing lbledsoe@antiochca.gov.