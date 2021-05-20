SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The San Francisco Medical Examiner on Thursday identified the man who lost his life in the deadly fire in the Cole Valley neighborhood early Wednesday.

The city’s Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man who died in the blaze as 78-year-old San Francisco resident Anthony Bowles.

While the cause of a two-alarm fire that killed Bowles remains under investigation, fire officials said the blaze is not considered suspicious.

The fire was first reported around 5:50 a.m. at a three-story home at the corner of Grattan and Shader streets.

The fire burned much of the home’s third floor.

Firefighters called a second alarm because of the challenges they faced in the densely packed neighborhood.

“We have the hills, the slopes and the powerlines here. We also had 30 mile-per-hour gusting winds,” said SFFD Lt. Jonathan Baxter.

No other injuries were reported, fire officials said.

