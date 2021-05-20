COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
WALNUT CREEK (KPIX) — Some homeowners had a close call Thursday morning after a fire burned dangerously close to a Walnut Creek neighborhood before firefighters knocked out the flames.

The fire sparked shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday morning and burned a half acre before being contained.

Chopper 5 was overhead as the vegetation fire burned a hilltop in Walnut Creek near Sutherland Drive and Walnut Boulevard.

Aerial footage showed the line of firefighters as they made their way up to the fire zone. Behind the clouds of smoke, homes were visible along the foothills.

Contra Costa Fire reported that the fire was knocked down as of about 10:45 a.m. Crews were set to remain at the scene to mop up the fire.

“Fortunately today, the weather was in our favor in this particular circumstance. Winds are pretty low, the humidities are reasonable and temperatures are cooler than normal for this particular season,” said Contra Costa County Fire Battalion Chief Bob Atlas.

There was no word yet on what might have caused the fire. Walnut Creek police were also on scene speaking with people who were in the area.

It was not clear if an arson investigation was underway in connection with the incident.