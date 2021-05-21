CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — The Alameda County coroner’s office has identified the remains of a woman found at Lake Chabot Regional Park last month as that of a missing 60-year-old woman.
Tracy Denise Benson was reported missing to the San Leandro Police Department earlier this month. East Bay Regional Park District police are investigating Benson's death as a homicide.
The decomposing body was found at an undisclosed location within the park on April 26 by a park visitor.
Park police said there was no immediate threat to public safety and no areas of Lake Chabot are closed as a result of the investigation.
Anyone with information about the Benson’s death was urged to contact the East Bay Regional Park District Police Department at (510) 690-6521.
