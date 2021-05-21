BERKELEY (CBS SF) – The University of California at Berkeley announced that in-person classes for the Fall 2021 semester will start on time, urging students, staff and faculty to be fully vaccinated before then.
Campus officials said fall semester classes will start on August 25, citing improving conditions, the wide availability of vaccines, along with the possibility of the UC system likely mandating vaccination. The university previously planned to have remote instruction for the first week.
"We enthusiastically look forward to returning to campus, and thank you all for your shared commitment to the health and well-being of our UC Berkeley community," university officials said in a statement Friday.
Students, staff and faculty who were vaccinated at a site outside the university should upload their vaccination information to the university’s secure portal.
Last month, both the University of California and California State University systems said they would require vaccination once the Food and Drug Administration fully approves at least one of the vaccines. Currently, the vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson have received emergency use authorization.
So far, Pfizer has already begun seeking full FDA approval for its vaccine, with other pharmaceutical companies set to follow.