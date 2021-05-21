WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Fire crews in the East Bay manage to contain a fire burning in Mount Diablo State Park early Friday morning, according to authorities.
Shortly before 4 a.m., the Cal Fire SCU Twitter account posted that crews were at the scene of a vegetation fire on South Gate Road in Mount Diablo State Park. At the time, the fire was reported to be about five acres, but had already stopped forward progress.
Additional resources responded, with crews from the Alameda County Fire Department and San Ramon Valley Fire also assisting.
Alameda County said the fire was contained at 4.4 acres.
ALCO Firefighters working this morning assisting @SanRamonVFire 🔥🇺🇸
Early this morning, firefighters responded to a vegetation fire in Mt. Diablo State park. Firefighters quickly began extinguishing the fire and were able to stop the spread at 4.4 acres. pic.twitter.com/D2C7DH8EPV
— Alameda County Firefighters (@alcofirefighter) May 21, 2021
At around 7:18 a.m., Cal Fire SCU said the fire was contained, though firefighters remained at the scene to ensuring full control and extinguish hot spots
#DiabloFire off South Gate Rd in Mt. Diablo State Park is contained. Firefighters will remain at scene for the next hour ensuring full control and extinguishing all hot spots. @srvfpd pic.twitter.com/Ct2lPieBEm
— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) May 21, 2021