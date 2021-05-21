FREMONT (BCN) — A woman was arrested in Fremont last week after she allegedly used pepper spray on a Target security guard who tried to stop her from shoplifting, police said.
On May 11 at 5:52 p.m., Kristine Geiger, 39, of San Francisco, was at the Target at 39201 Fremont Blvd. and had been concealing items in her backpack, according to the Fremont Police Department.
As Geiger was exiting the store, the guard confronted her, and she pulled out pepper spray and sprayed it, police said.
Geiger was later located in the area and arrested.