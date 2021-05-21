SAN FRANCISCO (CBS Sports) — It took overtime to decide a winner but we now know who the Utah Jazz will be facing in their opening round playoff series after the Memphis Grizzlies took down the Golden State Warriors, 117-112, on Friday night to clinch the final spot in the NBA playoffs.
With the win, the Grizzlies keep their season alive while the Warriors will begin their vacation plans. Looking forward, the Jazz won all three meetings against the Grizzlies this season but Memphis has the momentum they’ve built this week on their side while the Jazz have not played a game in over a week.
Will be expanded.
Respect, @memgrizz pic.twitter.com/AVySnzZt6e
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 22, 2021