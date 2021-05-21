OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A wayward Mountain lion tranquilized after roaming San Francisco’s Bernal Heights and Portola neighborhoods has a new stomping ground after a brief stay at Oakland Zoo.
The two-year-old male dubbed "Mr. Handsome" was released back into the wild by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife staffers in a safe area in Santa Clara County, the zoo announced Friday.
“We are relieved this cool carnivore is back in the wild safe & sound!” the zoo said.

"Mr. Handsome," the mtn lion found in SF & treated yesterday at our vet hospital, was released back into the wild yesterday by @CaliforniaDFW in a safe area in Santa Clara County.
"Mr. Handsome," the mtn lion found in SF & treated yesterday at our vet hospital, was released back into the wild yesterday by @CaliforniaDFW in a safe area in Santa Clara County.

We are relieved this cool carnivore is back in the wild safe & sound!
video: CA Fish & Wildlife pic.twitter.com/FqFyodvqhn
— Oakland Zoo (@oakzoo) May 21, 2021
The mountain lion was treated Thursday at the Oakland Zoo’s vet hospital, a day after its capture from a tree outside a home on Santa Maria St. near Mission St. with the use of a tranquilizer dart.