OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A wayward Mountain lion tranquilized after roaming San Francisco’s Bernal Heights and Portola neighborhoods has a new stomping ground after a brief stay at Oakland Zoo.

The two-year-old male dubbed “Mr. Handsome” was released back into the wild by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife staffers in a safe area in Santa Clara County, the zoo announced Friday.

“We are relieved this cool carnivore is back in the wild safe & sound!” the zoo said.

The mountain lion was treated Thursday at the Oakland Zoo’s vet hospital, a day after its capture from a tree outside a home on Santa Maria St. near Mission St. with the use of a tranquilizer dart.

Mountain Lion at Oakland Zoo

A mountain lion in custody at Oakland Zoo that was captured in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights neighborhood the night before. (Oakland Zoo)