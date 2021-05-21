COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — One person has died in an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex in Pittsburg.

The shooting was reported at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the Stoneman Apartment Complex on Loveridge Road.

A man was found with gunshot wounds near the stairs of the complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both police and the investigators from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.